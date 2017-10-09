Sii Investments Inc. WI cut its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE:UNG) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund, were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, by 539.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,475,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after buying an additional 5,461,830 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, by 79,127.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 474,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund LP alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNG) Stake Lowered by Sii Investments Inc. WI” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/united-states-natural-gas-fund-lp-ung-stake-lowered-by-sii-investments-inc-wi.html.

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE:UNG) opened at 6.23 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. United States Natural Gas Fund, also was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,683 call options on the company. This is an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 8,732 call options.

About United States Natural Gas Fund,

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE:UNG).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.