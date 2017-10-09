United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2017 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Get United Rentals Inc. alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/united-rentals-inc-expected-to-earn-q3-2017-earnings-of-3-08-per-share-uri.html.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URI. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

United Rentals (NYSE URI) opened at 142.24 on Monday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $143.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.89.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William B. Plummer sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $679,906.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $3,623,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,292 shares in the company, valued at $36,507,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,531,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,330,000 after purchasing an additional 378,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,080,000 after purchasing an additional 190,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,843,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,586,000 after purchasing an additional 763,469 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,960,000 after purchasing an additional 191,311 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,195,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,741,000 after purchasing an additional 316,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.