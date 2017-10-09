United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) opened at 40.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Sean Griffin sold 8,095 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $350,108.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,033.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 11,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $506,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,241 shares of company stock worth $2,205,951. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 47.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 80.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 76.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

