Unilever PLC (UL) Shares Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 769.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Unilever PLC accounts for 1.5% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever PLC were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC by 64.5% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 232,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 315,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC by 7.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Unilever PLC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) traded up 0.35% on Monday, reaching $57.19. 341,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.88. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

About Unilever PLC

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

