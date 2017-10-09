UNICREDIT SPA NPV (POST REV SPLIT) (UNCFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UNICREDIT SPA NPV (POST REV SPLIT) (NASDAQ:UNCFF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on UNICREDIT SPA NPV (POST REV SPLIT) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of UNICREDIT SPA NPV (NASDAQ:UNCFF) opened at 20.46 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $45.34 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. UNICREDIT SPA NPV has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

