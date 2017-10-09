UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,959 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $32,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,614,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after buying an additional 2,496,043 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,574,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,337,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares in the last quarter. White Mountains Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Mountains Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,561,000 after buying an additional 1,145,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,265,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,907,000 after buying an additional 84,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,005,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,996,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) opened at 254.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $208.38 and a one year high of $254.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.45 and a 200-day moving average of $242.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2346 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-has-32-77-million-stake-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their target price on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.