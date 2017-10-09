UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 34,105 Shares of Masimo Corporation (MASI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 145.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Masimo Corporation worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo Corporation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masimo Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Masimo Corporation by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 9,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Masimo Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masimo Corporation by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Masimo Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Masimo Corporation from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, insider Rick Fishel sold 15,000 shares of Masimo Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,792.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,000 shares of Masimo Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,090.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,444,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ MASI) opened at 87.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19. Masimo Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $104.71.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Masimo Corporation had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

