UBS AG Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS AG set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €37.50 ($44.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Independent Research GmbH set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a €43.70 ($51.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.10 ($44.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.13 ($46.04).

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI) opened at 35.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of €12.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a one year low of €26.64 and a one year high of €36.81.

