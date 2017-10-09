Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti’s shares have charted an impressive trajectory in the past three months, outperforming the industry's gain. Ubiquiti’s excellent global business model, which is highly flexible and adaptable to any kind of change in markets, has helped it steer past challenges and maximize growth. Over the past few quarters, both of Ubiquiti’s business segments are experiencing solid prospects, which, in turn, have stoked its top line. Going forward, Ubiquiti’s product innovation is likely to emerge as long-term growth drivers. Especially, the Enterprise Technology business is expected to grab a higher market share for the rest of the fiscal year, fuelled by strong demand for its products. However, on the flip side, macroeconomic problems like currency risks, rising labor costs in key locations and natural disasters pose concerns for the company.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBNT. Vetr upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti Networks from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) opened at 56.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.51. Ubiquiti Networks has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks will post $3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Pera sold 1,000,000 shares of Ubiquiti Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $61,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,278,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,038,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 37.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 34.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,616,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,985,000 after acquiring an additional 413,560 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 455,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the second quarter worth about $11,492,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

