Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Twitter from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Twitter (NYSE TWTR) opened at 17.85 on Friday. Twitter has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.08 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Twitter had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 853,700 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $16,544,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,735,038 shares in the company, valued at $53,005,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,246,100 shares of company stock valued at $40,644,486 over the last 90 days. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

