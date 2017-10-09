Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $607,000 Position in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Altice USA Inc (NASDAQ:ATUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $1,296,928,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $69,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $67,939,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $64,600,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $57,079,000.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) opened at 27.93 on Monday. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $20.59 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.

