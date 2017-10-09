Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $622,000 Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its position in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 26.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation during the first quarter worth $803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 33.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 101.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,288,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ CY) opened at 15.51 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.16 billion. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $593.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.00%.

CY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Wishart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $422,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $834,100. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

