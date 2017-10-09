Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) Short Interest Down 30.4% in September

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,542 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 1,719,641 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cowen and Company dropped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 0.3% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 51,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 214,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 626,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,095,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) opened at 4.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $384.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 57 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

