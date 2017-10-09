Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 247 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in AT&T were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,960,000 after purchasing an additional 985,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,915,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,385,000 after purchasing an additional 143,884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,314,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,245,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in AT&T by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,051,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,456,000 after purchasing an additional 597,735 shares during the period. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 5,712,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,906 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.687% on Monday, reaching $38.325. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989,472 shares. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $43.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $235.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.010 and a beta of 0.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.84 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC cut their price target on AT&T from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Vetr cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Bank of America Corporation cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.87.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

