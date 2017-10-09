TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded TrueBlue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TrueBlue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of TrueBlue (TBI) opened at 23.00 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Wayne W. Larkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. The Company is engaged in providing staffing, on-site workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. Its PeopleReady segment provides blue-collar contingent staffing through the PeopleReady service line.

