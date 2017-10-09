Troy Asset Management Ltd Takes $7.51 Million Position in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA)

Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 264,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,000. Twenty-First Century Fox comprises about 0.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,328.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 26.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.45.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ FOXA) traded down 1.204% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.665. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,161 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.813 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

