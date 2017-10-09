Trinity Mirror plc (TNI) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Trinity Mirror plc (LON:TNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.79) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective points to a potential upside of 152.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TNI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.52) price target on shares of Trinity Mirror plc in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trinity Mirror plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Shares of Trinity Mirror plc (TNI) opened at 83.75 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 230.06 million. Trinity Mirror plc has a 52-week low of GBX 74.61 and a 52-week high of GBX 124.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.19.
Trinity Mirror plc Company Profile
Trinity Mirror plc is a national and regional news publisher. The Company is engaged in producing and distributing content through newspapers and associated digital platforms. It operates through four segments: Publishing, which includes all of its newspapers and associated digital publishing; Printing, which provides printing services to the publishing segment and to third parties; Specialist Digital, which includes its digital recruitment classified business and its digital marketing services businesses, and Central, which includes revenue and costs not allocated to the operational divisions.
