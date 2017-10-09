TransUnion (TRU) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,841,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,594,833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.66% of TransUnion worth $209,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,273,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 988.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,663,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,015,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 930,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,677,000 after acquiring an additional 747,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 75,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $3,439,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,870.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Egan sold 201,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $9,199,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,108,060 shares of company stock valued at $643,354,118 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at 49.86 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/transunion-tru-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.