Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS AG upgraded shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Transocean from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) opened at 10.31 on Thursday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.03 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

In other news, CAO Howard E. Davis purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,793 shares in the company, valued at $159,524.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Transocean by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

