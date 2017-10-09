Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Position Held by Triple Frond Partners LLC

Triple Frond Partners LLC continued to hold its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for approximately 16.9% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of Transdigm Group worth $129,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 57.4% during the second quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,075,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,272 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth $113,220,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,332,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,294,000 after purchasing an additional 454,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after purchasing an additional 385,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,390,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,110,000 after purchasing an additional 212,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Transdigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transdigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.58.

Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,854 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.53. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.72 and a 52 week high of $295.00.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $907.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.99 million. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post $12.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $22.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Jorge Valladares sold 5,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 6,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $1,690,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,333,298.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,337. Insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

