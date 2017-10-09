Traders Sell Shares of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) on strength during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $29.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.45 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Red Hat had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. Red Hat traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $117.07Specifically, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 9,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $894,138.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,101 shares in the company, valued at $40,590,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $240,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The open-source software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Red Hat had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Hat, Inc. will post $2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Hat in the second quarter worth $5,077,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Hat in the second quarter worth $204,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red Hat by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Red Hat by 25.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Red Hat by 32.0% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 154,608 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

