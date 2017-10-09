Traders Sell Biogen Inc. (BIIB) on Strength (BIIB)

Traders sold shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $71.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.90 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Biogen had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. Biogen traded up $1.53 for the day and closed at $329.01

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Vetr raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $311.67 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $300.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Biogen from $328.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.66.

The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post $21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $1,442,509.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Waldron LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,859,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

