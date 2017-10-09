Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 33,428 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 960% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,153 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,174,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,560,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after purchasing an additional 989,113 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,637,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,871.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 378,050 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21,678.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 354,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.51.

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) opened at 97.92 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.65 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.94. Shopify has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $123.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shopify will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

