Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CBI)

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 896 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 197% compared to the average volume of 302 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBI shares. BidaskClub raised Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

In other Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. news, insider Daniel M. Mccarthy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,922.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in the second quarter worth about $761,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in the second quarter worth about $1,657,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. by 1,648.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) opened at 16.52 on Monday. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The stock’s market cap is $1.67 billion.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($3.81). Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. will post ($1.83) earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

