Traders Buy Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $81.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $53.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.17 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amgen had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Amgen traded down ($0.36) for the day and closed at $185.46

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on Amgen to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.99.

The stock has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post $12.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.1% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

