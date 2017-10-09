Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $766,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 17,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.27, for a total transaction of $16,847,428.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,412,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salvatore Brogna sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.90, for a total transaction of $900,708.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $571,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $21,923,487. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $353.33 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ ISRG) traded down 1.18% on Monday, hitting $357.22. 299,096 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.57 and a 52 week high of $1,094.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.46 and its 200 day moving average is $305.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $756.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.51 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

