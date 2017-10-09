Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 21,687 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Delek US Holdings by 19,567.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delek US Holdings by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,401,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek US Holdings by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,958,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Delek US Holdings by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,415,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after acquiring an additional 969,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Delek US Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos E. Jorda sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $249,830 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) traded up 1.42% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. 167,298 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16 billion. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Delek US Holdings had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Delek US Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.86%.

Delek US Holdings Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

