Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,057 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 18.6% in the second quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,703,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $43,036,000 after buying an additional 424,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Canadian Solar by 9.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. FBR & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cowen and Company set a $16.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Vetr raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.06 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.51.

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) traded down 3.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. 418,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 3.15. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

