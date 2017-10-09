TLG Immobilien AG (TLG) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLG. HSBC Holdings plc set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.07 ($24.79).

TLG Immobilien AG (TLG) traded up 1.289% during midday trading on Monday, reaching €19.571. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.41. TLG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €16.38 and a one year high of €19.74. The stock has a market cap of €1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.057.

About TLG Immobilien AG

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

