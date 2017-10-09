TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Holdings Cut by Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management

Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management cut its position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,552 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 130,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,212,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $95,915,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura set a $80.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,869,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE TJX) opened at 73.60 on Monday. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 52.87%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.41%.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

