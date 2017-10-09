Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNP) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TTNP) opened at 2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company’s market cap is $50.89 million.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.57% and a negative net margin of 4,481.82%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Titan) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics for the treatment of medical disorders. The Company’s segment is engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products. The Company’s product development programs utilize its long-term drug delivery platform, ProNeura.

