Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. Purchases 1,210 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.0% of Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Genesee Valley Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 6,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $2,014,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 87,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $11,092,438.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,736,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,272,463,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,668 shares of company stock valued at $112,301,656. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE MA) opened at 143.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $99.51 and a one year high of $143.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Mastercard had a return on equity of 74.92% and a net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Mastercard Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

