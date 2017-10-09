TIM Participacoes (TSU) vs. The Competition Critical Analysis

TIM Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TIM Participacoes to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TIM Participacoes and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes $4.97 billion $1.17 billion 32.42 TIM Participacoes Competitors $27.19 billion $8.09 billion 7.38

TIM Participacoes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TIM Participacoes. TIM Participacoes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TIM Participacoes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes 5.07% 5.21% 2.71% TIM Participacoes Competitors -994.31% 4.82% -5.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TIM Participacoes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes 1 1 5 0 2.57 TIM Participacoes Competitors 509 1567 1747 56 2.35

TIM Participacoes currently has a consensus price target of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.27%. Given TIM Participacoes’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM Participacoes has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of TIM Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TIM Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. TIM Participacoes pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 59.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM Participacoes has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

TIM Participacoes has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM Participacoes’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participacoes S.A. (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular S.A., which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District. Its consumer plans include prepaid plans, post-paid plans and controle plans. It offers value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services and push-mail.

