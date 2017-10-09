Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Tile Shop Holdings has set its FY17 guidance at $0.49-0.56 EPS.

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Tile Shop Holdings had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tile Shop Holdings to post $0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) opened at 8.65 on Monday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $449.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Tile Shop Holdings news, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $2,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Homeister purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 259,454 shares of company stock worth $3,710,115. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

TTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tile Shop Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Tile Shop Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on Tile Shop Holdings from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tile Shop Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on Tile Shop Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Tile Shop Holdings

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

