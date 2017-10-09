Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.24% of Tiffany & Co. worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/tiffany-co-tif-shares-sold-by-capital-world-investors.html.

In related news, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela H. Cloud sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $3,460,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 267,064 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,094 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE TIF) opened at 94.61 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on TIF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.