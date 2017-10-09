TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Holdings in QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,170 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of QEP Resources worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 480,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 327,342 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Group Inc. now owns 1,870,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after buying an additional 728,590 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) opened at 8.63 on Monday. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The firm’s market cap is $2.08 billion.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QEP Resources, Inc. will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current year.

QEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen and Company set a $12.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

In other news, Director David A. Trice purchased 25,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $288,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Doleshek purchased 12,500 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 304,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,903.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $321,325. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

