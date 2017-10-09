Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $891,000 Holdings in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Medidata Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDSO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Shares of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ MDSO) opened at 81.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.89 and a beta of 1.77. Medidata Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions, Inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Capone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $372,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

