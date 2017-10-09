Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 1,180 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of Exponent worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 41,234.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,590,000 after buying an additional 81,811 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 15.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,394,000 after buying an additional 98,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 20.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,761,000 after buying an additional 68,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 1,180 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-acquires-1180-shares-of-exponent-inc-expo.html.

In other Exponent news, CEO Paul R. Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,129.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $796,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,848 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,477 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ EXPO) opened at 74.80 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. Exponent had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.