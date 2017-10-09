Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) is ZPR Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

ZPR Investment Management reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Thor Industries makes up 3.8% of ZPR Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ZPR Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14,578.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,293 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $128,458,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $99,442,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $59,120,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $47,034,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.74.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE THO) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.42. The company had a trading volume of 195,801 shares. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $8.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,396,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,580,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

