The Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a positive rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Shares of The Trade Desk (TTD) opened at 64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,704 shares of company stock valued at $17,504,114. 26.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in The Trade Desk by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 9,856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Trade Desk by 665.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Trade Desk by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

