The Michaels Companies (MIK) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.19

News articles about The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Michaels Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.3240444247293 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ MIK) opened at 21.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.92. The Michaels Companies has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

