The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 533,106 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.92% of Restaurant Brands International worth $135,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,037.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE QSR) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.92. 258,307 shares of the company traded hands. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. CIBC raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, EVP Jose E. Cil sold 132,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $8,475,734.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,218.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others.

