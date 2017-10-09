The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,725 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of American Electric Power worth $94,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power Company Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) traded up 0.39% on Monday, reaching $71.81. 425,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $74.59.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-sells-17725-shares-of-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep.html.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.