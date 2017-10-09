The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 816 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $92,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. BNP Paribas lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) traded up 0.24% during trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,720 shares. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

