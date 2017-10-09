The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $42.00 price target on The Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS AG reissued a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.52.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) opened at 41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.28. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

