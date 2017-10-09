The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 204,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company alerts:

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) opened at 32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $37.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean Claude Kihn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $249,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,501 shares of company stock valued at $507,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank AG cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $39.00 target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/the-goodyear-tire-rubber-company-gt-shares-sold-by-mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc.html.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.