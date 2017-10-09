The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The Community Financial Corporation had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Community Financial Corporation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) opened at 35.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.37. The Community Financial Corporation has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $40.69.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The Community Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.21%.

In other news, VP James F. Dimisa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Community Financial Corporation stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of The Community Financial Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns a commercial bank, Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the Bank). Its segments include Lending Activities, Investment Activities, Sources of Funds and Subsidiary Activities. The Bank operates over 15 automated teller machines, including approximately four stand-alone locations.

