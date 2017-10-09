The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Insider Sells $876,259.56 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 19,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $876,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) opened at 45.34 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,876,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,263,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,237,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1,766.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,357,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856,483 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $218,669,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,637,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,181 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. BidaskClub upgraded The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

