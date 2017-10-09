Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Stake Held by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. continued to hold its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 35,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 105,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) opened at 25.67 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/tekla-healthcare-investors-hqh-stake-held-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in securities of healthcare companies. It seeks to provide regular distribution of realized capital gains. It may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, located primarily in Western Europe, Canada and Japan, and securities of United States issuers that are traded in foreign markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.