Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings during the first quarter worth $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 95.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings during the first quarter worth $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) opened at 94.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $626.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other news, VP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $272,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-sells-1000-shares-of-lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-leco.html.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.